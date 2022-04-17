The atypical reaction of Thierry Henry when comparing R9 to Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

Since the start of the new Ligue 1 season, Thierry Henry has been a consultant for Prime Video. Also, the 98 world champion also works for CBS Sports during Champions League evenings. The least we can say is that the former Barça player is talked about. His analyzes and his temperament are highly appreciated by fans of Soccer and other internet users. In recent weeks, during the knockout stages and then quarter-finals of the Champions League, Thierry Henry has had a field day on the CBS set..

Many sequences indeed showed the former coach of AS Monaco putting on a show during the goals of Kylian Mbappé or even Karim Benzema. Also, after a game of Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, Thierry Henry responded to the set by making the difference between Ronaldo (R9 the Brazilian) and the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or. And the least we can say is that it’s worth the detour.

Thierry Henry, preference for R9

Thierry Henry rarely has his tongue in his pocket. The Frenchman likes to say what he thinks and he did it again a few days ago on the set of CBS Sports. When Jamie Carragher asked him if he had ever asked for someone’s shirt during his career, Henry replied: “Yes, it happened to me with Ronaldo.

But R9, the real one. I will always say he’s the real Ronaldo when I talk about him. Ronaldo is R9. Cristiano Ronaldo is Cristiano Ronaldo”. See instead:

Ronaldo, an uncertain future

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last summer to everyone’s surprise, could already leave the North of England in the coming months.

Indeed, the Portuguese would not be at all satisfied with the current dynamic of the Red Devils, who will not win anything this season. A qualification for the next Champions League is still possible but United will have to chain a series of victories. It may have started this Saturday with a painless success at home to Norwich City.

Cristiano Ronaldo planted a hat-trick, including a magnificent goal from a free kick in the second half. Whether all of this will bode well for the rest of Ralf Rangnick’s men’s season remains to be seen. In any case, on Twitter, CR7’s new exploit has caused a lot of talk:

“So Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than Messi at club level, more goals at national level. He has won more Champions Leagues… And yet for many Messi is much taller… The numbers don’t lie no. Sincerely. ND”

“Cristiano Ronaldo has therefore once again for the second time this season scored as many goals in one match as Messi in 8 months of ligue1 uber eats formerly conforama”

“Ronaldo in a team that rotates, he breaks his personal best at 37, I swear.”

“Ronaldo has as many hat-tricks in the league as Messi has goals in Ligue 1”

