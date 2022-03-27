The atypical week of international artists in Paraguay

If anyone ever imagined that movie superstar Megan Fox would come to Paraguay, they probably thought it would be to film a movie. The actress starred in more fantastic scenes with the Costanera de Asunción as a background, where she ended up in what was initially thought to be one of the many weeds that abound in this country.

In fact, the interpreter who arrived in the country to accompany her partner, the singer Machine Gun Kelly, one of the international attractions of the 2022 Asunción festival, contemplated the Banco San Miguel Ecological Reserve, habitat of several species of birds, animals and plants. Then the couple was seen in a popular bar in the Loma San Jerónimo neighborhood, comfortable, with a champagne bottle with beers on the table, very simple.

That simplicity was highlighted again after the fateful rain that fell on what would be the first day of the festival, which was canceled in its two days due to the damage caused by the storm. After communicating the suspension on Tuesday night, the rapper was surprised to announce an impromptu presentation on his social networks in front of the hotel where he stayed, achieving a large gathering of people who saw him sing accompanied by Megan in the distance.

Miley Cyrus.jpg

A little before that, Miley Cyrus ended up in Ciudad del Este after her plane was hit by a hot bolt of lightning. After landing safe and sound, but scared, instead of heading to Asunción, she directly diverted her way to São Paulo. The next day, she sent a message to her Paraguayan fans through a video in which, in addition to singing one of her songs, she stated that she felt very sad about what had happened, while taking a relaxing bath in foam.

Cancelled. That consideration with the fans was absolutely absent in the case of the singer Doja Cat, who, due to her arrogant and inconsiderate attitude, aroused the anger of the Paraguayans, seen for the last time when Nadia Ferreira (who for her part collaborated with the anecdotes of events unthinkable when sharing a photo on their networks of Marc Anthony wearing a Villarrica shirt) was not crowned Miss Universe.

The interpreter gave no sign of life while she was in the country and left her fans empty, who stood in front of the hotel hoping to see her. As if that were not enough, her very cunning hinted through her social networks that they did not give her prestige at all times. Her statement opened the way to a legion of Paraguayans who showed off the results of her English courses to convey her discontent.

The event put the country among the most commented topics on Twitter and aroused the solidarity of people from neighboring countries, including prominent figures in music and other areas. Even positions of a political nature were seen, such as that of the official Mercosur account. As could not be missing, the number one, Chilavert, also nailed an accurate message to the interpreter’s pride by expressing “You have not won anything, PARAGUAY THE BEST”. The singer has already stated that she is evaluating abandoning her career.

Unlike Doja Cat, who won the affection of the Paraguayans was the former adult film actress Mia Khalifa, who also came to the country accompanying her partner, the singer Jhay Cortez, who was also unable to appear at the Asunciónico. The woman shared photos of her from her stay in the country on the networks and she showed her good humor by joking with some of the memes about her visit.