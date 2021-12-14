The Aubameyang case explodes: Arteta makes him out indefinitely, he is on the market | First page

The case is officially open.A situation that exploded within a few days and that could have important repercussions also on the transfer market. The Gabonese internationalIn June of next year, the years on the identity card will be 33 and the London club is called to make careful assessments in view of the future.

PROTOCOL VIOLATED – The explosion of the Aubemayang grain has greatly agitated public opinion, which notes how Arsenal have had many problems with their captains in recent times – from Gallas to Xhaka passing through Fabregas and Mertesacker – and how, unlike other clubs , the tendency to make public some situations of malaise inside the locker room is more pronounced. They hide behind the punitive measure adopted against the former Borussia Dortmund player some unclear situations regarding the application of the anti-Covid protocol, which would have been violated after a trip to France (authorized) to visit the sick mother. Aubameyang underwent a swab before leaving for England to be able to return on time to training last Thursday; pity that the new rules established by the Football Association impose a quarantine period and a new negative buffer to go out before resuming normal competitive activity, for those members who have made a trip abroad and then returned to Great Britain.

MOMENT NO – For this type of negligence he was denied the possibility of returning to work with his teammates and taking part in the Premier match last weekend, but the English press is convinced that there is more. A no longer so idyllic relationship with Arteta, who even in 2020 had been the main sponsor of his latest contract renewal and a series of off-pitch behaviors that were not exactly faultless, including several delays. The last would therefore have been the classic straw that broke the camel’s back and led the Arsenal manager to adopt such a heavy measure against Aubameyang. A situation that is not easy to manage in the media – Guardiola’s former assistant at the City did not want to provide further explanations in today’s press conference – and which is part of a delicate period for the player, who he was the protagonist of a first half of the season (4 goals in 14 games) well below his standards. This too will enter into the assessments of his future, but the permanent exclusion and the subtraction of the captain’s armband already sound like two very clear clues.