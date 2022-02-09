The Audi A1 and Q2 will have no heirs

THE TIMES ARE DIFFICULT – It’s times of big changes for the automotive industry, which is in the midst of an epochal transformation, which within a decade or so will lead to the almost disappearance of the internal combustion engine in favor of the electric ones. As if that weren’t enough, at this specific moment, manufacturers are facing considerable problems in the supply of components as well as sharp rises in the prices of raw materials.

OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE – A situation that must have given rise to the leadership of theAudi for a fairly significant change of strategy: the abandonment of lower segments of the market in favor of those where profit margins are higher, effectively engaging in a race to exponentially increase sales volumes that began thirty years ago together with the other two German premium manufacturers BMW and Mercedes.

> In the photos above, from above, the Audi A1 and Q2.

GOODBYE TO A1 AND Q2 – This change in strategy was announced by Audi CEO Markus Duesmann in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblattin which he confirmed that his company will gradually abandon the smaller models by not giving any heirs to the current ones Audi A1 And Q2.

GREATER MARGINS – As mentioned, priority will be given to the high-end, where higher margins are ensured that are able to better absorb the enormous development costs and transformation that automakers are facing for new electric models and related factories, including those for batteries. Audi is currently developing a new luxury sedan with electric motor that will arrive in 2025 and will be inspired by the concept Grandsphere. It will be engineered on the PPE platform developed together with Porsche, which will also be used for the Bentley brand variants. Subsequently, the new Q6 e-tron and Q8 e-tron will arrive on the same PPE basis.