The audience flees ‘Sálvame’ before its new and unappetizing occurrence

The public has shown its outrage at the new invention of ‘Sálvame’ due to the lack of content in the midst of an audience crisis.

There is no other program on television like ‘Sálvame’. The space has been one of the most watched programs on television for 13 years. And for years, the management has proven to outdo itself. But surrealism is reaching unsuspected limits. In fact, what was witnessed this Thursday has left everyone speechless.

‘Sálvame Limón’ started this Thursday without any of its presenters on screen. Instead, a dog could be seen. While a voiceover sounded that put viewers in context by advancing what was going to be seen throughout the program. «This dog that you see in the center of the set of ‘Sálvame’ has been adopted by one of the collaborators of the program. He has been with his owner for more than 6 years and attention because today he is going to undergo a revolutionary therapy », he advanced.

“An animal communicator is going to talk to him. This therapist is able through telepathic communication what she feels, what she needs and even what she doesn’t like for this little dog of her owner. A canine session never seen on television and that this afternoon all viewers will be able to follow live and direct, “concluded the voiceover of ‘Sálvame’.

Returning from advertising, Adela González insisted on how revolutionary what was going to be seen today in ‘Sálvame’ was. “Today we are going to show you live and direct an event that has never occurred on television: we are going to speak and give a voice to the dogs of celebrities,” announced the presenter.

After playing with suspense for a few minutes, ‘Sálvame’ finally revealed that it was Maggie, Chelo García-Cortés’s dog, who would undergo this completely modern therapy live and through which everything the dog was thinking would be known of the collaborator.

«What is happening to you?»: The audience sentences the future of the program

A type of content that has outraged many viewers. Thus, the audience began to show their criticism on social networks, dropping that ‘Sálvame’ is finished. “Are you so screwed about content that you have to do experiments with animals?” One wondered. «This thing that he talks about with the dogs is already too surreal. Shame on others, ”said another.

But some were much harsher foreshadowing the end of ‘Sálvame’. “For what you have left”, “no one behind the wheel” or “Save me is going to hell” were some of the comments that could be read in that sense on Twitter.

And it is that without a doubt, ‘Save me’ has been showing wear and tear and weakness beyond audiences in recent weeks. All due to the lack of content and the little success that the premieres of ‘In the name of Rocío’ and ‘Nightmare in El Paraíso’ have had. Something that is causing ‘Save me’ to barely have content to fill its five hours. And this is demonstrated by its audiences, which once again set off all the alarms this Wednesday with the all-time low for ‘Sálvame Watermelon’ with 8.8% and 793,000 viewers.

https://twitter.com/nriv2/status/1570434250389999616

The one who reads asses, the one who reads faces and now the one who connects telepathically with animals…. In short .. for what you have stayed #yovesalvame – Juana (@nuca1234) September 15, 2022

He had to change, save me, it’s very bad, he doesn’t have issues that he has to put to Chelo’s dog and Miguel’s mother, who is going to see it, boredom for God’s sake #yoveosaveme – Soraya (@Soraya15585498) September 15, 2022

#yoveosaveme

They are running out of ideas…

“The pets of the collaborators will say what they think.”

“The mothers of the collaborators will say what they think” — Z🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈💙💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊 (@LolitaZulay2) September 15, 2022

I have books to read and series to watch. 5 more minutes of nonsense and I’m gone.#yovesalvame – VeneciaSinTi 🇮🇹🎗️✝️🇵🇸♀️🔻🏳️‍🌈🖤🎞️💊🥩☕️😎 (@Venecia_sin_ti) September 15, 2022