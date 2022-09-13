The audience skyrockets after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

the death of the Queen isabel II put the filming of The Crown, season 6, but with the existing episodes on Netflix, the opposite happened. As expected, the curiosity (and also the curiosity) of many people made the successful series have a resurgence in audience. And it is that many found it ideal to see the history of the monarch again.

Since its premiere in 2016, The Crown It has been a smash hit in critical and audience terms. Despite its extensive historical content, the series has positioned itself as one of the most viewed productions in the history of its platform. In accordance with Varietyin the period from September 9 to 11 views increased by 800% compared to the previous weekend.

In United States there was an increase of almost 400%while in France the audience tripled compared to the previous week. It is worth mentioning that these data come from the analytical agency Whip Average.

Thousands of viewers worldwide watched again The Crown to remember Queen Elizabeth II

But Netflix has also released its official data. During the week of September 5 to 11, TheCrown: season 1 racked up 17.5 million hours viewed globally. The data is impressive if we take into account that it was the 7th most watched series of the weeksurpassing Stranger Things 4, Echoes Y Manifest: Season 1 during the same period.

Currently, The Crown It is part of the top 10 television in 26 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Panama, Italy, Norway, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Hong Kong, among others. Have you contributed to the series regaining such popularity?

TheCrown: Season 1 follows Prince Philip, who gives up his royal titles and foreign relations to marry Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to King George VI. His children, Carlos and Ana, live in Malta and must return to London when the King undergoes surgery for a cancerous tumor. It stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith (the house of the dragon), Vanessa Kirby (fragments of a woman) and Eileen Atkins.