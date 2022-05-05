the audio cassette gets a new lease of life

This emblematic object from the late 1970s finds a new, younger audience, intrigued by the object seen in successful series and films. A vein exploited the record company Universal, which reissues compilations of French songs.

Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber or even Dua Lippa already offer their albums on cassette. © AFP / Jean-Francois Frey

You may have some in your old boxes, neatly stored in the back of the attic: audio cassettes. Disappeared for years, supplanted by CDs, MP3s and online music, they are making a comeback in stores. Universal Music has recently offered compilations of big names in French song: Alain Bashung, Daniel Balavoine, Serge Gainsbourg, Charles Aznavour, Michel Sardou and Johnny Hallyday.

Popular with young people

If the tape resurrects, it can say thank you to a famous series, Stranger Things, and a movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. One of the characters from the Marvel universe appears regularly with a Walkman, listening to a compilation on tape. “There is a movement taking place in the United States. The figures are showing that there is a real renewed interest”, says Paul-François Thierry, content manager at Universal Music France. He recognizes it: “We didn’t expect it, it’s a niche phenomenon.”

The first interested in the cassette are obviously those who have not known it: young people in their twenties. “There are lots of elements of pop culture, which make a millennial or a person born in the 2000s discover the tape. It creates a form of interest”, adds Paul-François Thierry.

A “purely mercantile” approach

The revival (still slight) of the cassette is reminiscent of that of vinyl ten years ago. “People need something physical”, believes Jacques Pellet, a record store in Paris, because music “it’s not just sound”, he proclaims, “It’s also a packaging, a visual, it’s inseparable.” The head of content at Universal Music France Paul-François Thierry points out that “Older, analogue media have a few flaws, but they have a certain charm. Digital has a somewhat cold, clinical side to digital.”

But the interest in producing cassettes is above all mercantile, according to Jacques Pellet. “The cassette represents a certain interest for independent labels, the manufacturing time is very short. For the majors, apart from scratching the money, I don’t see”. The tape is cheap to produce,”there is a goodies side, we buy as we buy a poster“, adds Paul-François Thierry of Universal.

An interest well understood by world pop stars. Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber or even Dua Lippa already offer their albums on cassette. Remain, for those which are interested in the audio cassette, to bring out the old station or the Walkman of the parents.