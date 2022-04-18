The audios of the multimillion-dollar agreement between Gerard Piqué and Luis Rubiales to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia come to light – Prensa Libre

The newspaper published audios of the conversations held between the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales and the Barça player and documents about the contract signed for six years with the Saudi public company, Sela, who assured the RFEF the amount of 40 million euros for each edition and 4 for Kosmos.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) agreed with the cosmos company, of which the player of the Barcelona Gerard Pique is co-owner and CEO, a millionaire commission for the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup against Saudi Arabia as reported on Monday by El Confidencial.

The information indicates that Rubiales and Pique They began the search for a stadium for the Super Cup dispute in March 2019, before the president of the RFEF proposed to Real Madrid the possibility of it being in his stadium, although the idea was that it be played in the Cam Nou.

“Since Madrid is going to tell me no, that comes from a motherfucker to justify us for the future and we say that it is the stadium with the most capacity [el Camp Nou]which is the league champion [el FC Barcelona]… I think we have legitimacy”, is heard in one of the audios.

In another of them, the Barça player addresses the president of the RFEF in these terms: “Let’s see, Rubi, if it’s a matter of money, if they (Real Madrid) would go for 8, hell, man, you pay eight to Madrid and eight to Barça… the others are paid 2 and 1… it’s 19, and you keep the Federation six kilos, man. Before you keep nothing, you keep six kilos. And we put pressure on Saudi Arabia and maybe we’ll get him out… we tell him that if not, Madrid won’t go… and we’ll get one more stick or two more sticks… “.

Also in another recording from September 15, 2019, The president of the RFEF congratulates Piqué, for the closing of the agreement for the Super Cup to be played in Arabia from January 2020.

“Geri, congratulations. And I’m not referring to yesterday’s great game or your goal. I mean that it is already after 12 o’clock and therefore the agreement with Saudi Arabia is firm. A hug, thanks for everything and here I am for whatever you need, “says Rubiales

Last day 14 the RFEF denounced having suffered a computer attack in the framework of an “organized criminal action and aimed at the subsequent revelation of secrets through the distribution of confidential documentation with a clear spurious intention” and in which they would have stolen documents, conversations and private audios from its president and general secretary.

🔴OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION The RFEF, victim of a computer attack in the framework of a criminal action directed Denounces the theft of documents, conversations and private audios of the President and the Secretary General ℹ️https://t.co/7fsioBMsep pic.twitter.com/Jd8hZUmW3N — RFEF (@rfef) April 14, 2022

Then he announced that “Through its Integrity and Security department, it will report to the National Police the theft of information from its email accounts, as well as private text and audio conversations of executives of the federal entity”.

The body, which today maintained that these publications are part of a campaign of harassment and that the agreements on the Super Cup were approved by its Assembly, said days ago that “everything seems to indicate that information has been illegally stolen from the private terminals of the president and of the general secretary”.

It also considered it likely that this private information “illegally obtained and with clear criminal purposes” had been offered to different media outlets.

“This conclusion has been reached after being a journalist who has advanced the RFEF the next publication of this illegally stolen material that the media has received, according to the journalist, through an anonymous informer who has contacted an encrypted voice and has put it at your disposal through a mobile application, stated statement.