The augmented reality game that makes you earn Bitcoins

The metaverse will be the next technological frontier to be discovered. We know we can work, talk with friends, shop or become a digital art collector, but one of the fundamental pillars that will convince us most to enter this new digital world will be the video games.

For this reason, the creators of Pokemon Go have decided to forge ahead by launching a new game well in advance that is intended to be an integral part of the metaverse and that allows you to play to earn bitcoins. Niantic, in collaboration with Fold – a company that deals with cryptocurrencies – presented Fold AR, a new augmented reality game that takes its cue from Pokemon Go but instead of finding the classic animals, you have to capture small units of Satoshi – roughly one twentieth of a cent of Bitcoin. Basically it is a metaphor for mining real: instead of a super-powerful computer that consumes energy, it is you who must move and walk to look for cubes of binary code that allow you to unlock new rewards in cash – as mentioned, small percentages of Bitcoin – or upgrades to spend on Fold, where you can take advantage of discounts and rewards if you shop in cryptocurrency.

Unlike Pokémon Go and other Niantic games, Fold AR does not project virtual places into the physical world – like the classic gyms where you can challenge friends – but basically spawns a block to be picked up within 20 meters of the player every 10 minutes, mirroring the speed of true Bitcoin mining. The software house also hopes to launch new features from 2022, including a multiplayer similar to geocaching that allows you to play hide and seek with friends in search of your Bitcoin treasure or a mechanism of in-app purchases based on NFTs. It is not excluded that a rewards system of this type cannot debut on other Niantic games, although at the moment the company has not confirmed a hypothesis of this type.