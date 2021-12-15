the Auser film review is underway

Thursday 23 December kicks off the film festival “Cinemino”, Organized by the Municipality of Scarlino in collaboration with Dream Solutions and the Auser social center.

The initiative includes the screening during the Christmas holidays of six movies at the Auser del Puntone room (in via Poggio Spedaletto): the start is at 9 pm and admission is free. To reserve your seat you can send a WhatsApp message to the number 353.4066414.

The debut is scheduled Thursday 23 December with the film “The Return of Mary Poppins” with Emily Blunt, and more: at 8.30 pm, before the screening, there will also be an event dedicated to children.

The review continues until the end of January with five other weekly events and other initiatives: Wednesday 29 December the black comedy “Three Billboards in Ebbing Missouri”, Wednesday 5th January “La befana comes at night” with Paola Cortellesi and Stefano Fresi, Wednesday 12 January “The shape of water”, winner of the Golden Lion, Wednesday 19 January the cartoon “Toy Story 4”, while Wednesday 26 January there will be “The revenant” with Leonardo Di Caprio.

“We liked the proposal that came from the Dream Solution, with which we have been working for some time – explains Silvia Travison, councilor for tourism –: it’s a way to get together, to spend a different evening. We also thank the Auser del Puntone who made himself available to host this review“.