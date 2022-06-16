The Australian Summerton, fifth woman who will photograph the Pirelli Calendar

Rome, June 16. The Australian photographer Emma Summerton, known among other things for collaborating for years with the fashion magazine Vogue and having photographed stars such as Rihanna or George Clooney, will be the fifth woman to go behind the lens to sign the 49th edition of the prestigious Pirelli calendar.

Before her, Sarah Moon (1972), Joyce Tenenson (1989), Inez van Lamsweerde (2007, together with Vinoodh) and Annie Lebovitz (2000 and 2016) did it.

Summerton, who trained in Fine Arts at the National School of Art in Sydney and even considered being a painter, takes over from Bryan Adams to sign the new edition of the prestigious “The Cal”.

He will do it, as is his hallmark, adding his personal touch and turning the women he captures with his camera into strong, powerful figures with personality, those responsible for the calendar have advanced in a statement.

“I have always believed that I would like to see the female point of view more often in this universe”, Summerton (1970, Australia) has highlighted.

Known for her creative expression, her technical knowledge and her passion for fashion, this photographer has become one of the most sought-after professionals in the sector today.

During his youth, he worked as a photography assistant in Sydney and in 1998 he moved to London to collaborate with the artist Fiona Banner, nominated for a Turner Prize, the most important British award for contemporary art.

He then discovered his passion for fashion photography through Vogue Italia magazine directed by Franca Sozzani and which often presented the works of Paolo Roversi, Sarah Moon, Steven Meisel, Peter Lindbergh, described as “art” in the eyes of the young australian

Summerton then dedicated his efforts to fulfill his dream, to work for Vogue, and he got it from the hand of Edward Enninful, who was beginning to be a well-known fashion director and who is currently editor-in-chief of the British edition.

During her career in the industry, Summerton has worked for the British, German, Australian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese editions of fashion magazine Vogue, as well as publications such as iD, Dazed & Confused and Nylon.

He has also collaborated with brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Dior and Sony Music and has portrayed music stars such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Katy Perry, and actors such as George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Carey Mulligan.

For its part, the covers of the Pirelli Calendar have seen stamped, since its first edition, the signature of some of the most renowned photographers worldwide, from Norman Parkinson, to Helmut Newton, through Peter Beard, Mario Testino or Patrick Demarchelier. EFE

lsc/ie

(Photo)