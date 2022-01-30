The Australian town reborn thanks to the great Thor

Once upon a time a small town of just 10,000 inhabitants located in the west central region of New South Wales, Australia. In those days, not very distant, few of her talked about her and because of the pandemic no one went there anymore. The arrival of the great Thor, however, changed everything.

This is where the God of the kingdom of Asgardforced to live among humans, he goes to the gym, drinks a beer and even rings the town bell. He seems to have also been spotted taking a bath in the river. Thor, of course, has the look we all know, that of the actor Chris Hemsworth who personified the divinity on the big screen. But what does the actor have to do with Cowra? We will explain it to you immediately.

Once upon a time there was Cowra

It all started with an idea by Glenn Daley and the Cowra tourism corporation for revive the city’s economy. After a severe drought, and the advent of the pandemic with its travel restrictions, this very small reality was one of the most affected by the world situation. Just to bring the name of the city up and to attract more tourists here the idea fell on Chris Hemsworth.

Thor’s interpreter, in fact, despite having lived in Los Angeles for many years, he is originally from Melbourne and it is to his homeland that he is very fond of. Following him on social media it is quite clear how the actor has become Australia’s world ambassador. Yet he had never been to Cowra.

Invite Chris Hemsworth to town it has become a shared goal. So here is that through a video launched on social networks, accompanied by the hashtag #GetChrisToCowra, the invitation was officially made. Hemsworth could head to Cowra to admire the Japanese garden or take a food and wine tour. Or, again, visit the theme parks with his family. But that’s not enough, so behold, dozens of hardbacks of the great Thor have been placed in every corner of the city.

Chris Hemsworth (and not only) in Cowra

Hundreds of selfies taken in every corner of the city, right next to the actor’s hardcover books, they made the rounds of the web in no time. The participation of the inhabitants was very high, and the interest of others spread rapidly. Obviously Chris could not fail to intervene too Hemsworth who promised that this year he will visit the town.

What better time than this to reach the city? A trip to Australia thus becomes the perfect opportunity to get to know the great Thor, but also for discover the beauties of Cowra of course.

The city, in fact, promises a sensory experience that passes through the excellent wines produced, the tastings in the vineyards and local gastronomic delights, but not only. This is also the perfect place to relax and experiment country lifetake long walks in the open air on the banks of the rivers in the area.

The famous Japanese garden is also wonderful, a natural and cultural place born with the aim of celebrating peace between countries and enhancing the beauty of oriental traditions. Here there are hedges, waterfalls, streams and lakes, as well as many species of birds that have made the garden their home.

A place on a human scale that preserves all the authenticity of the past while looking to the future with a series of services that meet the needs of tourists. And for adventure lovers, lots of hot air balloons departing for admire the surrounding landscape.