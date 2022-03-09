The Austria model is evaluated for Kiev: this is what “perpetual neutrality” is

The diplomatic rearguards have been at work for weeks: the goal is to find a balanced solution, which is good for everyone, to stop the war in Ukraine. It is not easy to make ends meet and the work of the “peace table” becomes more and more complicated as the conflict intensifies and the bombing of Kiev intensifies. The diplomats, however, do not give up and, behind the scenes, study the strategies to convince the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to stop the bloodbath. Apparently, as the Corriere della Serawould forcefully advance the hypothesis of the Austria model, or that of the “perpetual neutrality”Of Ukraine in exchange for the ceasefire.

To do this, however, Volodymyr Zelenksy and his people would have to modify the Constitutional charter which, starting from 2019, foresees the possible entry into NATO. This is precisely the key point that unleashed Putin’s anger and it is not certain that Ukraine intends to back down by blocking a process that is already in an advanced state. We must not forget that the embrace with the United States already took place in 2014, when there was the dismissal of President Viktor Yanukovych, very close to the positions of Russia. The so-called Maidan revolt has directed Ukraine towards the international organization of a regional character founded by North Atlantic Treaty.

A softer solution could be the one advocated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, more than Austria, looks to Finland. In this case there would be no heavy constitutional constraints, since the Finnish model is based on the simple intention not to join NATO, a choice that can be changed over time without major jolts. Finland made this decision in the period of Cold Warbut in recent times, especially after Putin started the conflict in Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seriously reflecting on the possibility of joining NATO.

Whatever the model to adopt, it is clear to everyone that the time to decide is tight. Tomorrow they will meet in Turkey i foreign ministers Russian, Sergei Lavrov, and Ukrainian, Dmytro Kuleba, and that of “perpetual neutrality” could be the starting point of the discussion. The road, in any case, seems to be uphill, since Ukraine would start from a position of greater weakness than Russia and, after the rapid escalation of the conflict, it is not obvious that Zelenksy is inclined to accept without at least obtaining the full sovereignty of his country which should be guaranteed internationally and with bonds also signed by Russia.