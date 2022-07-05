the author “chased people, but did not run”, says witness

The Danish Police confirmed this Sunday that three people died in the middle of a shooting registered in a shopping center in Copenhagen, the capital of the Nordic country.

The suspect in the attack, a 22-year-old man, was arrested after the shooting, police chief Søren Thomassen said.

The motives for the attack are still unknown. The chief inspector of the armed body stated that “an act of terrorism” could not be excluded.

According to him, nothing indicates at the moment that other people have participated in the massacre.

A large police device was deployed around the compound and in other parts of the Danish capital.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 pm (local time) and caused a movement of panic. Many people had flocked to the venue before a concert by British singer Harry Styles began in a nearby hall. The event was canceled after the shooting.

According to witnesses interviewed by the Danish media, the suspect tried to mislead the victims, for example by saying that his gun was a fake to get them to come closer.

“He was psychopathic enough to chase people, but he didn’t run,” said a witness interviewed by DR public television.

More than a hundred people ran out of the shopping center when the first shots were heard, according to photographs released after the incident.

Others had to stay in the mall. The police actually asked the people who were still in the building to stay inside.

“Suddenly we heard shots, I heard ten shots, and we ran as fast as we could to the bathroom”, rhe ratted out DR Isabella, who did not provide her last name. She hid there for two hours.

“People in a panic”

The streets surrounding the shopping center were blocked by a wide security perimeter and the circulation of the subway was suspended, an AFP journalist at the scene confirmed. A helicopter was flying over the area.

“My daughters planned to go [al concierto de] Harry Styles. They called me to say that someone was shooting. They were in a restaurant when it happened,” Hans Christian Stolz, a 53-year-old Swede who picked up his daughters at the scene, told AFP.

“At first we thought it was people running because they were seeing Harry Styles, then we realized it was people in a panic. (…) We ran for our lives”, added his daughter, Cassandra.

Some images showed medical personnel carrying an injured person on a stretcher and mothers comforting their children in their arms.

“My team and I are praying for everyone affected by the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I’m in shock,” the British singer reacted on the Snapchat social network.

The last attack in Copenhagen occurred on February 14 and 15, 2015 when a series of shootings at the hands of Islamists caused two deaths and five injuries.

The Tour expresses its condolences to the Danish people

The Tour de France expressed its condolences this Sunday “to all the Danish people” after the Copenhagen shooting, which occurred 48 hours after the inaugural time trial of its 2022 edition, which was held in the Danish capital.

“The Tour is especially affected and saddened by the drama that has just hit Copenhagen,” declared the organizing company (ASO).

“Its inhabitants reserved for the runners one of the most fantastic welcomes in history, weaving deep bonds with all the followers. The entire Tour caravan offers its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families,” he added.

*With information from AFP.