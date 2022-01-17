the author Nojima reports harassment on Twitter by fans – Nerd4.life

Kazushige Nojima is one of the main authors of the screenplay for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, obviously together with Tetsuya Nomura, and for this reason it seems to have been the object of particular attention on his social networks by fans of the game, so much so that he often receives real harassment via Twitter, as reported.

As reported by Nojima himself on Twitter and reported by DualShockers, it seems that often they generate friction or that the author is subject to personal attacks through his account on the social network, so much so that he no longer wants to talk about Final Fantasy 7 Remake through this channel.

To be sure, Nojima remained very sober in the comments, but he hinted that the behavior of some fans prompted him to change the contents of their messages and absolutely avoid talking about Final Fantasy 7 Remake from now on. The author reported that sharing his opinions could undermine the value of the games and lead to conflicts with fans, so he decided not to talk about them anymore through Twitter.

This does not mean that it will stop using this social network, but that it will only do so for other issues and that he will no longer mention jobs at Square Enix in other future messages from his personal account. If nothing else, this shows how Final Fantasy 7 Remake continues to be a game that is followed almost obsessively by many and whose possible variations from the original are always strongly debated, so much so that they end up in personal attacks, obviously. In the meantime, we look forward to possible information on Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2 that could arrive this year.