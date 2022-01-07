News

The author of Jonah Hex would like a series on HBO Max

Jimmy Palmiotti, among the writers of the comic revival of Jonah Hex, would like a series for HBO Max about the famous gunslinger with supernatural powers of the DC Comics.

The author wondered why, given the success of Yellowstone, Warner Bros. Pictures does not consider an anthology series of Jonah Hex for HBO Max. You can read Palmiotti’s tweet below:

It’s a mystery to me why Warner Bros Pictures doesn’t take our ALREADY MADE story of Jonah Ex and do a weekly series for HBO Max.
Seriously, make his scar smaller, focus on post-war, and hire us for more advice.

Staying at DC Comics, it will be available on January 13th Peacemaker, based on the character of the same name and written by James Gunn. Maybe if it goes well, Warner Bros could consider Palmiotti’s idea?

Of Jonah Hex a live action film was made in 2010, starring Josh Brolin, Megan Fox and John Malkovich. Below is a brief synopsis of the film:

The US military makes a wanted, scarred-faced bounty hunter an offer it cannot refuse: in exchange for freedom, the man must stop a terrorist who is ready to raise hell.

You would like an HBO Max series dedicated to the adventures of Jonah Hex? Let us know with a comment below or if you prefer, on our social channels.

Source: Twitter


