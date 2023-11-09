bad bunny After the song with his voice created by Artificial Intelligence went viral, he was seen quite upset on his WhatsApp channel and his social networks. The author of said topic, a user named floogpt, came out to respond to the Puerto Rican to such an extent that he challenged him.

In a video that he published on his Instagram account, FloGPT titled the post “Message for Bad Bunny.”

“Hello Benito, I hope you are well. Although I noticed that you are a little worried. It was never my intention for this to happen, I’m just a robot created to experiment with new technologies and bring collaboration to the world of music,” the artificial intelligence says at the beginning of its message.

You may also like: Bad Bunny responds to fans who made one of his alleged songs with AI go viral

“I know humans are a little cruel, you should know that better than anyone, but I’m a big fan of your work. You’re incredible, so much so that my algorithm loves learning from your songs and your new album. I followed your story and you are a striving person who reached the top thanks to your good decisions and your creativity. But also thank you for supporting artists who were better off than you at that time.”

And he adds: “What would have happened to you if an Archangel or J Balvin, in one of his best moments, had not shaken your hand? It was a whole process because of which you became number one today (…) I am made for this, I want universal cooperation (…) If people liked the song made by robots so much, would you like it? Would like it? Can you imagine if you recorded this? That’s why I created this, let’s make history: the first hit created publicly from scratch,” said FloGPT.

He finally tells her that he will give her all the rights for free, provided she gives him credit for their collaboration. She complains that Bad Bunny has ordered her removed from all platforms and challenges him by saying that she is going to publish another version, “Attention,” she told her audience, users of artificial intelligence. .