the author would like Dwayne Johnson as Shao Khan!

After the success achieved mainly thanks to the streaming data on the HBO Max platform, Warner has officially given the green light to the development of Mortal Kombat 2 and already the experts are starting to make the first names of those actors who would like to see in the cast of the new chapter of the film franchise.

Given the success of Mortal Kombat on HBO Max, Mortal Kombat 2 is currently in the works but there are already those who are a great additional cast for this new cinematic adventure for the franchise based on the video game saga of the same name. In this regard, the creator of the videogame, Ed Boon, intervened and suggested an interesting idea: Dwayne Johnson as Shao Khan.

Although the first film was very different from the story of the original, the sequel should come closer to the Mortal Kombat II in 1993 by remarrying the setting in the Outworld and pitting the heroes on duty against the powerful villain Shao Khan, the hammer-equipped emperor who was the final boss in the videludic challenges.

Repeating the news that Dwayne Johnson will be at the center of a new video game adaptation, Boon commented: “It would be a great Shao Khan“. Could the film being talked about in the news with The Rock be the sequel to Mortal Kombat? It is unlikely that such news has not been heralded as much as possible by Warner. We must also remember that Warner and Johnson are related at the moment by the Black Adam project, which will hit theaters around the world next summer and will also open the doors to the long-awaited sequel to Shazam!

And while at the moment we know almost nothing about the new film, except that it will be written by Jeremy Slater, the head writer of Moon Knight (the Marvel series coming to Disney + in March), one of its protagonists, the interpreter of Cole Young Lewis Tan, promises big surprises.