The authorization of Medicine at the UA opens the way for Puig to allow Nursing at the UMH or in another private

The presentation made by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and his two ministers Ana Barceló (Health) and Carolina Pascual (Universities) of the authorization for the UA to offer the Medicine degree in two years, left many fringes unclarified. Among others, the MIR practices of future graduates. But above all, the counterparts for the supposedly aggrieved institutions, especially the UMH, are unknown.

Not surprisingly, this it is a decision that could have been made in 2018 with all the favorable reports and yet it has been delayed until after the pandemic. And that has been taken, supposedly, with the rejection of the Elche campus (which in Medicine is in Sant Joan d’Alacant).

This is the case with the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), which will have a clear competitor for the next five years when it comes to attracting students. The UMH offers 130 medicine places and the AU will incorporate a total of 75 in 2023-24.

The fight is not trivial. Medicine is the most expensive career to study and one for which the highest grade is required despite the demonstrated shortage of doctors throughout Spain. In any private university, the degree can cost students around 15,000 euros per year. Y then comes Nursing, another of the objects of desire of university campuses to settle their accounts. In private it reaches 8,000 euros per year.

Currently, in the province of Alicante two Nursing degrees are currently offered. A public one, UA with 200 places per year. And another private, in the CEU de Elche, with 100 places per year. And it is not a secret that the UMH has already requested to be able to teach that degree. Will the Generalitat have promised the Elche campus that compensation if they don’t make too much of a stir?

Aspiring to study Nursing are not lacking in the province, which sees as every year hundreds of students move to the neighboring Region of Murcia who want to pursue the degree. And more specifically to private universities for which the entrance note has no influence.

In this context, there is already speculation about the possibility that it will land in Alicante a private university that also offers the degree. And the last private academic institution that has shown interest in the province – beyond the two cases that ended the 2008 crisis – is the European University of Madridwhich has recently signed an agreement to collaboration with Fundesem.

If the operation were completed, they would have an advantage. Unlike Medicine, neither the Association nor the professional associations make the banner of the “clausus numbers”, as if the doctors have done. They are more concerned about obtaining the degree with specialties so that it is no longer considered equivalent to a diploma (as it was before) and is considered equivalent to a degree (such as Medicine). So they wouldn’t put up much of a fight.

The realization of all these possibilities would close for the moment the educational map of Health Sciences in a province with the aim of becoming a health cluster. But there are still many open variables.

