the authors of Psychonauts 2 at work on more than one new project – Nerd4.life

Double Fine, the study author of the acclaimed Psychonauts 2, is already thinking ahead and has revealed that they are hard at work on more than a new project.

The novelty was reported in a post for the backers on Fig, in which Double Fine states that its developers have split into several teams that have started working on multiple games at the same time.

“The studio is already splitting into various teams and starting several projects that we think you will enjoy. We love to experiment here at Doble Fine. Each game is an opportunity to explore new ideas, visual styles or gameplay, emotions and more. Psychonauts 2 was an opportunity to revisit and reimagine the classic that launched our studio into the future. It was a long process, but we like to think that the result amply pays off, “reads Double Fine’s post on Fig, in which is also promised the arrival of further fixes and updates for Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2

Unfortunately, the studio has not revealed any details on the projects in progress, however the intention seems to be that of explore new ideas, which could theoretically rule out a Psychonauts sequel or the other Doble Fine games. In any case, there will probably be a long wait to find out more.

Psychonauts 2 was one of the most anticipated games of 2021 and has paid off the expectations of many players by turning out to be one of the best platformers released this year, as you can also see in our review. The game was crowned Game of The Year at the Fun & Serieus Game Festival 2021 and is the personal GOTY 2021 of Xbox boss Phil Spencer.