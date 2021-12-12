The auto industry against stopping thermal engines

Stop the production of internal combustion engines from 2035: Italy, according to what is expressed by the Cite (Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition), aligns itself with the indications of the EU and, without prejudice to electricity, also opens to hydrogen and biofuels (fuels of origin organic, generally from agricultural crops or from agricultural and agro-industry waste substances). However, for fueling with biofuels, internal combustion engines are always needed, obviously adapted for the occasion. And the same goes for hydrogen when used as a substitute for fuel. As you can see, there is also a lot of confusion in the button rooms and announcements like the one the other evening, do nothing but put new doubts on those who intend to change the car for fear of running into bans and new taxes. Questions that also concern those who look at an electric car for real autonomy, the lack of columns and costs that are always too expensive without the bonuses. In the meantime, Anfia (Italian automotive supply chain), Confindustria (president Carlo Bonomi) and the Fim-Cisl union (general secretary Roberto Benaglia) have replicated the position of the Cite.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Gilberto Pichetto, promoter of the Automotive Table, among other things, intervened to try to ease the tension. In reiterating that it is “a necessary step to guarantee a climate-neutral EU”, Pichetto nevertheless observes that “when decisions are made at a global level, it is necessary to do so not only from an ideological point of view, but keeping in mind the real interests of the country “. “The great choices and commitments – he added – must first of all be shared by the whole world or Europe, on this front, immediately loses the competition with countries such as China, Russia and India”. Pichetto then underlines that “the survival of a sector that employs many people and creates an important direct and indirect induction cannot be jeopardized, therefore the economic and social sustainability of this environmental transformation cannot be ignored, otherwise the burden will only be paid by families and businesses “. The hope follows “that the request to make resources structural on incentives and eco-bonuses, to support sales and help the path towards electricity, will be successful”. Dura Anfia, who considers the Cite note “ambiguous and unclear, denying the will expressed by the government on the need to make informed choices to optimize the efforts and objectives of the transition”. Hence the need “for a rethinking or clarification”.

Bonomi (Confindustria) immediately states that “do not share the advertising policy: how many thousands of jobs will we lose? It is not known. With what resources we will accompany this transition. Nobody said it. ‘ And the Fim-Cisl leader, Benaglia: «The transition must be allowed to be sustainable on a social level. And this is not happening in our country ».