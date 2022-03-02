The automaker Ford announced that it will suspend its operations in Russia

An operator works on a Ford Transit at the plant in Elabuga, Russia, in a 2020 photo

Ford Motor announced that it will suspend its operations in Russia, joining the measures taken by several companies around the world after the invasion of Ukraine by the country.

The automaker told partners it would stop work immediately, according to a statement Tuesday. Ford had already closed its Russian operations, which today consist of commercial truck manufacturing and sales through a minority stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture, the company said.

“We at Ford are deeply concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the safety of the Ukrainian people,” said the CEO, Jim Farley On twitter. The company, which has no significant operations in Ukraine, plans to make a donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund.

With the decision, Ford joins a growing group of companies abandoning or suspending operations in Russia, including General Motors Co. and Harley-Davidson Inc. Oil companies BP and Shell, along with prominent players in other sectors, such as Apple They took similar steps.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

Ford’s business in Russia is small and has shrunk in the last three years. Just 22,000 of its vehicles, including Ford-branded cars produced by an unconsolidated subsidiary, were sold there last year, according to regulatory filings.

Russia isn’t exactly a big market for American automakers. GM sold only 3,000 vehicles there, mostly Cadillac luxury SUVs.

boing and apple

Aircraft maker Boeing also announced today that it has closed its office in Kiev, Ukraine, and has “paused” operations at its Moscow training campus.a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based company said in an email, the agency reported. Bloomberg.

“We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kiev. We have also suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines”, the American journalist Lee Hudson, a reporter for the newspaper, quoted on Twitter in an official statement from Boeing. Politician.

The European aerospace sector seems little affected at the moment by the sanctions of the European Union against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Apple also limited access to the Apple Pay payment system and stopped offering certain information on the Ukraine maps of its Apple Maps application (REUTERS / Mike Segar / / File Photo)

The other giant in the sector, the European Airbus, assured days ago that it is “analyzing the impact of the sanctions announced overnight.” “We will comply with all applicable sanctions and laws as soon as they are in force,” the aircraft manufacturer said.

Today it also became known that Apple stops selling all its devices online in Russia. In accordance with MacRumors, the apple company, has stopped selling iPhones, Macs, iPads and other devices in the region. Through a statement to which EFE had access, the sale of products was temporarily suspended as part of the “punishments” to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The company added in a statement that it also limited access to the Apple Pay payment system and that stopped offering some information on maps of Ukraine from its Apple Maps app in order to protect the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

Besides, the Apple’s App Store will no longer allow applications from the Russian network RT and the Sputnik agency to be downloaded outside of Russia. Also, Apple explained that last week already stopped exporting products intended to be sold on the Russian market, such as the iPhone or iPad.

“We are very concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we stand with those people who are suffering due to violence,” the company said in its verified note. EFE. The company announced that it will continue to evaluate the situation and said that it is in contact with several governments.

With information from Bloomberg

