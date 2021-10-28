News

the autumn wardrobe is worth one million euros

Kylie Jenner has never hidden her passion for luxury but recently she really gave the best of her. On social media he revealed the collection of designer accessories for autumn and, among fur Birkins, fur sandals and crystal clutches, it is worth a fortune.

Kylie Jenner she has never hidden that she has a passion for unbridled luxury and, considering the fact that she is the youngest and richest entrepreneur in America, she can really afford to satisfy her every desire. He built a beauty empire that bears his name, achieved international success in a few years of career and today boasts a billionaire heritage. Why should he give up his beloved designer accessories? She recently showed her fall wardrobe to followers, revealing a series of truly exclusive and precious bags and shoes.

Kylie Jenner’s designer shoes

A few years ago Kylie Jenner had immortalized the huge walk-in closet dedicated exclusively to bags and today, after showing the princely bedroom she is renovating for her second child, she has seen fit to reveal the exclusive collection of accessories that she will show off during the autumn . As for shoes, he really has all kinds, all designer and precious: wedges by Tom Ford, décolleté by The Attico, “hairy” mules sandals by Saint Laurent, the iconic heels and square toe by Bottega Veneta, puma blunt by Givenchy. However, it is in terms of bags that it has absolutely no rivals.

Some of Kylie Jenner's designer bags and shoes

Some of Kylie Jenner’s designer bags and shoes

How much are Kylie Jenner’s bags worth

Hairy mini bags by Chanel, the Saddle bag by Dior, clutch bag in the shape of dollars by Judith Leiber. The most original of all, however, is the crystal-studded handbag (also by Judith Leiber) which perfectly reproduces the shape of Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage. Its price? 5695 dollars (over 4,800 euros). The latter, however, is not Kylie’s most precious bag: even in her autumn wardrobe there are Birkin bags, Hermès bags so precious that they are considered real investments. The latest addition to the collection? It is made of crocodile leather and is worth almost 50,000 euros. In short, apparently Jenner really has a wide choice for autumn and certainly will not disappoint the expectations of luxury-loving fans, given that the accessories boast a total value of one million euros.

The prices of Kylie Jenner’s pink bags

