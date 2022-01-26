The Avengers: 8 things you may not know about the movie yet

When The Avengers came out in May 2012, it inflamed the box office, setting new records and firsts, as well as conquering the cultural landscape. The film greatly boosted the popularity of the MCU, but there are always new aspects for fans of the MCU.

The film condensed Easter Eggs of importance for cinema lovers, first of all the presence of the great Harry Dean Stanton in a small cameo. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the film, let’s discover together 8 hidden curiosities about the film!