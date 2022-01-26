The Avengers: 8 things you may not know about the movie yet

When The Avengers came out in May 2012, it inflamed the box office, setting new records and firsts, as well as conquering the cultural landscape. The film greatly boosted the popularity of the MCU, but there are always new aspects for fans of the MCU.
The film condensed Easter Eggs of importance for cinema lovers, first of all the presence of the great Harry Dean Stanton in a small cameo. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the film, let’s discover together 8 hidden curiosities about the film!
8Robert Downey Jr. has earned more than $ 50 million
Whereas the series Iron Man / Avengers is the franchise that has guaranteed the highest grossing of Robert Downey Jr., also the earnings yielded from The Avengers they couldn’t be outdone. By the time the film came out in 2012, Downey Jr. had already revitalized his career with Iron Man, had made a cameo in The Incredible Hulk (meaning his presence solidified the creation of what would become known as the MCU) and proved that a minor sequel to a much-loved original film could still earn a comparable amount of money to that of Iron Man 2.
Second CBR, Downey Jr. initially earned $ 500,000 per Iron Man; later, with his agreement on the back-end of the film, the figure amounted to a good 2 million dollars and then, with Iron Man 2, rise to 10 million. As if that weren’t enough, those 10 million dollars were quintupled again to earn the actor a figure of…. 50 million dollars.