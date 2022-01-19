The Avengers are alone and missing in Phase 4 of the MCU

The Weta VFX team from Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings spoke about the work done on the film and in particular on the post credits scene with Bruce Banner. Although it had its own isolated narrative thread, Destin Daniel Cretton needed to connect it with the larger MCU. This was mainly achieved with the appearance of familiar faces, including the Banner of Mark Ruffalo, which looked significantly different than the last time we saw it on screen.

What happened to the Avengers next Avengers: Endgame?

In a new interview, Weta’s visual effects supervisor Sean Walker, who worked on the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, revealed that Banner was in his lab during the meeting. In addition to having to give us some clues as to whether Banner is no longer Smart Hulk, this answer also secretly reveals the status of the Avengers in Phase 4 of the MCU as it implies that everyone is missing and after Avengers: Endgame, are missing, each on his own way.

As a founding member of the Avengers who had the closest working relationship with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Banner was supposed to move into the Avengers facility in upstate New York and man the headquarters in the same way as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in the five years following Thanos’ SNAP. Natasha Romanoff’s decision to do so allowed the team to get back together easily five years later. Now, with no one acting as the primary coordinator among the remaining heroes of the MCU, reuniting in case another threat comes would be much more difficult.

What does the future of the Avengers hold in Phase 4?