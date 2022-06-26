The Avengers, by Joss Whedon, what did the critics say at its premiere?

When The Avengers – 92% made it to the big screen, nobody really imagined the impact it would cause. The first major Marvel superhero crossover premiered in May 2012 and literally set the box office on fire, set records and took the cultural landscape by storm. Compared to the number of movies and series that exist in the franchise so far, it’s very easy to feel that maybe it wasn’t the film that solidified the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at least it was a pretty clear sign that the productions led by Kevin Feige weren’t going away any time soon.

The latest Phase 1 movie speaks volumes about the ambition and level of work that the Disney/Marvel team puts into this universe. The Avengers – 92% was announced immediately after the success of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% and its development was possible, years before, thanks to a loan that was obtained from an American bank in 2005. At that time, the company was not doing well in monetary terms despite the potential it had to expand into other media. Disney bought Marvel Entertainment the year after Robert Downey Jr.’s debut as Iron Man for $4 billion, paving the way for what would become the most lucrative franchise in movie history.

Initially scheduled for release in July 2011, the film would bring together Iron Man (Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Hawkeye. (Jeremy Renner) achieved something that seemed impossible by presenting the origin stories of several of these characters, introducing others during the first phase, connecting their films and making sense of their reunion that also gave audiences one of the most interesting villains of all time. the franchise: Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who later went on to be a major mainstay in other phases.

The Avengers – 92% received a lot of praise since its premiere. Both the direction and the script by Joss Whedon were highlighted, as well as the action scenes, many remembered until now as if time had not passed, the visual effects that have also aged well, its soundtrack and that mythical theme of alan silvestri which has not been imitated, and in general its history that worked well a decade ago and continues to do so now.

The film has 3 direct sequels, but it is also largely responsible for its contribution to the later path of the superheroes and other characters that appear in it, such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Phil Coulson. (Clark Gregg). The facts of The Avengers – 92% were the ones who shaped the future of all these figures; most of them are still active in the franchise and although they don’t have the same screen time, their stories continue to develop.

The Avengers – 92% earned a global box office of $1.5 billion and became the highest-grossing film of 2012, as well as being third on the list of highest-grossing films of all time at the time of its release. Another milestone achieved by this film is that it was the first Marvel production to generate US$1 billion in ticket sales. Since then, it has been one of the films with the greatest presence in popular culture in the years that followed: its phrases, scenes like the one with the shawarma and more became iconic.

Although it did not make much noise at the awards, beyond a BAFTA nomination for its visual effects and three Critics’ Choice in the action movie categories. However, in the awards chosen by the public, and some aimed at young or children’s audiences, it obtained greater recognition and awards.

A decade after the premiere of The Avengers – 92%, we will review what the critics said at that time:

luke holland of NME:

A big budget action show that succeeds on almost every level, and is one you should definitely go see as soon as possible.

Nathan Mattise of Ars Technica:

Without a doubt, the 2010s will be the decade of superheroes…

David Straton of At the Movies:

Stark/Iron Man by Downey Jr. the spotlight is stolen because the actor is able to make the most hackneyed dialogue sound wonderfully clever, but the CGI effects are amazing and, despite its length, the film is very enjoyable.

candice frederick from Reel Talk Online:

The comedic timing, along with his ability to keep the characters authentic, is commendable. The Avengers host a popcorn feast that’s the perfect start to summer.

Mike Massie of Gone With The Twins:

The poses, the wicked grins to denote villainy, and the arsenal of one-liners are at an all-time high.

Scott Foundas of Movie Comment:

After two and a half hours of world-threatening mayhem and world-saving deeds, you leave the theater satisfied, but without a single memorable image (or idea) in your mind.

Ryan Gilbey of New Statesman:

If we are to have these box office giants, then at least the writer-director, Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is a living controlling influence.

Nicholas Delgadillo of Discussing Film:

It’s the textbook example of a comic book movie, the gold standard to strive for, and a validation of comic book storytelling as an art form.

Cory Woodroof of Lumination Network:

The story works, the acting is superb, the humor is key, and the action sequences are impressive.

David Hogan of hoganreviews.co.uk:

A perfect example of an ensemble cast and a great example of a well shot show that also manages to flesh out many of the titular heroes. Good thing.

