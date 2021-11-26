The Avengers have a group chat, already very active since 2012!

Like any best group of friends, superheroes also have a group chat where they can discuss any topic, keep in touch and joke around. Specifically, the Avengers have an exclusive chat where they communicate directly, and it has been active since 2012!

“We can be heroes, just for one day“. So sang the unforgettable Heroes by David Bowie, and today, more than ever, we make it ours. Who among you does not have at least one group chat through which communicate with your friends? Well, know that even superheroes, despite super-speed, super-strength and super-wallet (did anyone say Tony Stark ?!), have one. Specifically we are talking about the Avengers, the Marvel superhero group – as well as the most famous cluster of superheroes in cinema.

There are those who spam, those who never reply, those who silence notifications and those who send GIFs every day with the aim of making us laugh. In short, as with any good self-respecting group of friends, even the chat of Avengers it is full of these elements, which see the heroes of MCU cinema as protagonists. For sure it’s a chat like many others, but at the base, anyone would like to be part of it, at least for an afternoon. Let’s talk about the original cast of the very first Avengers released in theaters almost ten years ago. The chat, born in 2012, is still active today.

To make us share in this curious and interesting news, is the actor Jeremy Renner, protagonist in these hours with the release of the TV series dedicated to his character, Hawkeye (Hawkeye). This was revealed by the actor, guest of the Phase Zero podcast, which can be listened to in the tweet shared by the channel. “Yes, we’re all very, very friends, and we don’t talk so much about our work, and that’s also the beauty of being… you know… Avenger friends. We talk about our children, divorces, marriages, new homes and so on. We only talk about the things in our life… Our friendship is very, very special“.

Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth. These are the names of the actors who took part in the chat which has lasted for almost a decade and which has resisted until today.