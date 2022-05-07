‘The Avengers’: Scarlett Johansson felt ’embarrassed’ by the performance of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

For a time, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was the only female addition to the male-dominated Avengers team. This has changed in recent years with the recruitment of other female characters, including Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

But in working together, Johansson revealed that there was one aspect of Olsen’s character and performance that put the black widow star to shame

Elizabeth Olsen was fascinated by Scarlett Johansson when they first worked together

Olsen made his first appearance briefly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Although she found herself officially working with the cast and crew for Avengers: Age of Ultron. When she made her debut, Johansson’s Black Widow was already a fixture in the MCU. Seeing how an experienced Johansson handled her work behind the scenes left an unforgettable impression on the Wanda Vision star.

“I remember being in Ultron and seeing how he was with the team and I was amazed at his ease and his comfort and how he includes the team in everything and how he makes everyone excited to come to work and I’ve really taken that into my life ever since,” she said Variety.

Elizabeth Olsen embarrassed Scarlett Johannson at the MCU

Likewise, Johansson had nothing but kind words for her. infinity war co-star. speaking to Sirius XMthe actor shared how much of a relief it was to have another woman in the Avengers.

“It was great when Lizzie showed up because, you know, we had [Colby Smulders.] It was basically the two of us defending the fort. And then when Lizzie showed up, she lost her balance,” said Johansson. “He was very heavy on testosterone for a long time, and now he’s…calibrated.”

Johansson praised Olsen for the humor, warmth, and professionalism the actress brought to the MCU. But Olsen also impressed Johansson with her work ethic. The marriage story The actor thought that Olsen’s performance as Wanda might have surpassed hers as Black Widow in certain areas.

“What she was doing was so difficult. Even the physical aspect of what she was doing was so difficult that I would work with her, and I was amazed at what she was creating out of nothing. That she created this whole…again, this physicality. And her character has so much sensuality to her, and she has so much passion,” she said. “I was amazed. She embarrassed me”.

Elizabeth Olsen once revealed that she felt like the only woman in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Olsen felt at that moment that Ultron director Joss Whedon was able to do her character justice in the film. Primarily, this was due to Whedon’s reputation for creating or adapting strong female characters in fiction.

“Well, you feel like you’re in good hands and the good thing is that he hasn’t been able to create these characters,” he told Collider in a 2015 interview. “They’ve been given to him by other directors or writers from his other franchises and gone adapting, taking what has already been created and serving them in avengers. And in this, he gets to create Wanda and he’s a huge fan of hers and it’s really amazing to have that.”

However, even though Johansson is part of age of ultronOlsen revealed that she felt like the only woman there.

“I think he is [Joss Whedon] Enjoying also having the experience of creating it, because he’s a fan of creating these amazing strong women. Obviously there’s Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but it’s nice to have another strong presence. I usually haven’t been around when Scarlet was working, so I feel like the only female most of the time and it’s nice to have a stronger presence, rather than a weak one, or like an office one or something.” . she added.

