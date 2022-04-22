the average device already reaches 300 dollars

Share

Inflation and the cost of semiconductors are going to play a huge role in the future of smartphones.

The price of smartphones has grown relentlessly in recent years, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop. As pointed out by a research carried out by Strategy Analytics, in 2021 the average price of smartphones approached 300 dollars. It is the highest price since last 2013.

The inflationthe general increase in prices of all products on the market, has a lot to say about this, but is not the only cause. The high cost of semiconductors and the global crisis caused by the coronavirus would have played a key role.

A rise marked by the cost of chips

In recent years, mobile phone-driven chip demand has played a major role in the semiconductor industry. The popularity of smartphones has led this entire sector to experience momentous changes in the last decade. According to statistics, the mobile market is the one with the most demand, representing up to 25%. The influence is reciprocal, and the rise in price of these materials since the appearance of the coronavirus has affected that of smartphones.

You may not know the exact reasons but the average user has been able to realize this progressive rise. Whatever it is, and although it is also true that smartphones are getting better and better, companies like Xiaomi have reduced the space in their catalog for cheap mobiles.

On the other hand, the most advanced mobile phones of each company have also seen their price rise to limits that we would not have imagined a few years ago. You just have to keep an eye on top of the range like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultrawhich came to market for €1,259or to iPhone 13 ProMaxwhich is also part of the €1,259.

Just a few days ago we were talking about it, smartphone sales fell during this first quarter of 2022. Apple and Samsung remained, but the rest of the brands contributed to a year-over-year drop of 11%. It is not the only reason, but it cannot be denied that the price increase has had to do with this drop in sales.

Related topics: Mobile

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!