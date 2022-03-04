The average gaming monitor bets on a 27-inch panel, 1080p and 144 Hz

Not so many years ago, most mortals we played with a tube monitorof those that had a 4:3 format and that took up a good part of the desktop given their bulky background and that thanks to technological advances we were able to change to flat screens with a reduced size and a 16:9 widescreen format.

These screens have evolved over the years with gamers going from looking at whether they simply had 1080p resolution or their size, to looking at other aspects like the refresh rate, response time or if they are compatible with technologies such as NVIDIA G-Sync or AMD FreeSync to reduce graphic defects in our video games.

With this new panorama and many options of specific monitors to play, from the Levvvel portal they wanted to make a studio with 561 monitors from more than 20 different brands ranging from ASUS to Samsung through LG, Acer or MSI, observing the most common features for which these brands bet to offer a product that can satisfy the players.

1080p resolution still rules

The first piece of information we find coincides with what we know thanks to the Steam hardware and software surveys and that is that the monitors to play for which the brands bet are 1080p which represent 54.55% of those that the brands put on sale, more than the rest of the monitors combined, followed at a reasonable distance by the 1440p models (31%) and with hardly any presence of 4K panels, although it is becoming more and more popular. most common to see monitors to play with this resolution.

If we look at the sizemost manufacturers opt for monitors to play from 27 inchesalthough they also quite regularly offer 24, 25 or 32-inch models, betting in almost all cases on a 16:9 (90.2%) format.

Other interesting facts are that the 144Hz refresh rate has become pretty much the standard for gaming monitors. Yes, there are higher rates but these monitors are more specialized products for esports players while, on the other hand, today practically all brands include the latest technologies in their monitors to play. NVIDIA G-Sync or, alternatively, AMD FreeSync. In addition, another curious fact is the brand’s commitment to curved screens, which represent almost half of those they put on sale.