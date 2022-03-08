The average PC of Steam gamers in February: RAM and Windows 11 continue to rise

Valve has taken a few days longer than usual to publish its already classic steam hardware and software survey Thanks to which we can know the average PC to play that the millions of players in the Valve store use and that this month repeat the trend by increasing RAM and the use of Windows 11 as it happens in the first month of 2022.

Before getting to those points we are going to start, as always, with the processors that have repeated exact figures in terms of market share with Intel and AMD remaining at 68.93% and 31.07% usage respectively, although we do see changes in the number of processor cores, with 4 cores slowly dropping (34.74% // -0.79%) to the benefit of CPU with 6 (32.23%) cores going up 0.8%.

Another interesting fact we usually find in the graphs. here NVIDIA continues to lead with 76.14% presence followed by AMD with 14.82% and Intel with 8.83% thanks to its GPUs for laptops, although the upcoming launch of its first graphics for desktop gaming could change this trend.

As always the most popular graphics card is still the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 which even grows 0.2% to stay at 7.74% usage while it is increasingly common to see models of the new RTX generations such as the RTX 2060 that already has 5.21% usage and this month beyond highlighting other graphs we see with surprise how it sneaks into 28 the G13G graph of the Apple M1 chip indicating the increasing presence of the teams of the bitten apple among the players.

give me more ram

We now turn to what the headline of the news brought us, which was the increase in memory RAM. The computers with 16 GB have grown by 1.34%, already exceeding the psychological barrier of 50% (50.55%) and those of 32 GB also rise slightly to reach 10.95%, with the 8 GB RAM computers falling further and further behind (24.85%).

On the other hand Windows 11 continues to grow little by little and already represents 15.59% of use, rising 2.03% compared to last month while Windows 10 continues to give up the baton although it is still very much in the majority. 75.69% of Windows gamers (which is 96.36% of those who play on Steam) use this version of Microsoft’s operating system. For their part, 2.62% of the players use a Mac device to play while 1.02% opt for Linux. We will have to see in the latter how it rises thanks to the arrival of Steam Deck and its SteamOS.

Finally, we also want to highlight that of the 2.12% who use a virtual reality headset with Steam, 47.09% (+1.07%) opt for Oculus Quest 2the Meta-owned headset that continues to rise like foam and has long been the king of virtual reality.

If you want you can consult all the results of the survey by clicking here.