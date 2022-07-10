The average rent exceeds $2,000 and a ‘war’ breaks out to rent the available properties | Univision Money News

That was the case for Brandon Schwedes in Port Orange, Florida. A few months ago he had to move because the house he was renting was going to be sold, he told NPR public radio. Already on a tight budget and above the $1,400 he was paying, Schwedes asked to rent another house for $1,750 a month. To his surprise, the real estate agent declined his application because someone else offered $200 more for the house, a situation replicated in other cities.