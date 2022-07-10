The average rent exceeds $2,000 and a ‘war’ breaks out to rent the available properties | Univision Money News
The average rent of a property exceeded $2,000 in the United States and rents are expected to remain high as more people wait to buy a home amid rising mortgage interest rates, according to a report from industry firm Redfin.
In addition to the fact that some people have postponed the purchase of a house or apartment, others have chosen to live alone, which has generated a kind of “war” for the few properties available for rent, Redfin explained.
“These are some of the pressures on the demand side that are keeping prices through the roof. While leasing is now more expensive, it is also more attractive to many people because mortgages have outpaced rents on many homes this year.”Taylor Marr, chief economist at Redfin, added in the report.
Marr estimated that the rise in rental costs will slow down in the coming months. But he warned that rents will remain high and strain some tenants’ budgets.
A ‘war’ in which many offer more money to rent
People on all four sides of the country have told different media that in the midst of this ‘rent war’ they have had to offer more money than the owner asks to secure a home, and that in some cases this has not been enough because someone offered much more.
That was the case for Brandon Schwedes in Port Orange, Florida. A few months ago he had to move because the house he was renting was going to be sold, he told NPR public radio. Already on a tight budget and above the $1,400 he was paying, Schwedes asked to rent another house for $1,750 a month. To his surprise, the real estate agent declined his application because someone else offered $200 more for the house, a situation replicated in other cities.
“I’ve lived in the same area for 20 years. I know how much these houses were renting and how much they were selling for. But what’s happened in the last two years has been like a ‘boom’… destruction,” he told NPR.
That coup Schwedes is talking about has especially put low-income people in a bind. According to the latest Redfin report, rents nationwide rose 15% annually in May and in some cities like Austin, Texas, they shot up to almost 50%, the biggest rise since they began keeping records in 2019.
In Nashville, Tennessee, Seattle, Washington, and Cincinnati, Ohio, they are up more than 30% a year, he added. In the Florida market, rents also continue to rise: in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach they rose 29% annually.
And in New York and New Jersey the same is true with annual increases of 24% in New York City, Nassau County and New Brunswick, New Jersey.