The average Steam PC in March: RAM and Windows 11 continue to climb

Every time we launch a new month we get the data from the steam hardware and software survey that Valve shares with the world so that we can get an idea of ​​what the gaming computer used by its users is like and also so that we can see how, little by little, the trends in the PC world are changing, which seems to be coming back little by little to normal with the charts getting closer to their recommended price.

In this month we did not find big differences compared to February and, as always, we are going to start with the processors, with Intel growing slightly to already have 69.34% of the usage share while AMD resists at 30%. The most used processors to play have at least 4 nuclei (33.52%), with a data of technical tie with respect to those of 6 cores that rise 1.19% to already represent 33.42%, all at speeds between 2.3 GHz and 2.69 GHz .

On the other hand we have the graphs with a NVIDIA usage growth 1% to 77.13% followed by AMD with 14.15% and Intel with 8.52%. If we look at the most used charts, to no one’s surprise the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 continues to lead and even growing by 0.21% which tells us that 7.95% of Steam players have this GPU.

Along with the graphs we also find the data of the RAM memory, with computers with 16 GB growing by 0.93% to have a majority 51.48% of use, the second most common amount of RAM is 8 GB with 23.44% while we also see how computers with 32 GB of RAM continue to grow and even those with 64 GB of this memory.

Windows 11 continues to rise and 1440p monitors grow

If we look at operating systems Windows 11 continues to grow little by littleperhaps slower than Microsoft would like but increasing usage among gamers by 1.25% in the last month, with 16.84% of Windows gamers opting for the new version, while 74% .69% are still on Windows 10.

Another of the interesting data that we find in this month’s survey is that, despite gaming monitors are still preferably 1080p (67.24%) but the data falls slightly (-0.22%) while we see how screens with 1440p resolution go up 0.86% to 10.54% usage and 4K remain roughly the same with a 2.39% usage share (probably from PCs used with TVs).

Finally, in virtual reality headsets we have no surprises and Oculus Quest 2 accounts for 47.35% of VR players on Steam. If you want you can see all the survey data by clicking here.