THE AVIATOR, LA7 / Oscar-winning film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

In 2005 at the Oscars, the film The Aviator wins 5 Oscars in the categories Best Supporting Actress awarded to Cate Blanchett, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design. DiCaprio was beaten by Jamie Foxx. Martin Scorsese before shooting asks Cate Blanchett to see Katharine Hepburn’s films and learn the movements and facial expressions. With this film Martin Scorsese gets 1 Golden Globe, 1 BAFTA, 1 SAG Awards. In his 34-year career he collects 2 Golden Globes for – The Wolf of Wall Street and Aviator – and 22 nominations. The female lead is Cate Blanchett, Australian actress winner of 2 Oscars, in 2005 as Best Supporting Actress for – Aviator – and in 2014 as Best Actress in a Leading Role for – Blue Jasmine -. In 1999 she won 1 Golden Globe for best actress for – Elizabeth -, during her career two others were added: best supporting actress for – I’m not here – and in 2014 as best actress for – Blue Jasmine -. In total he won 11 awards and got 22 nominees

The aviator airs on La7 today, Thursday 12 August, starting from 9.15 pm. It is a 2001 drama film, distributed by 01 Distribution for direction from Martin Scorsese, 2007 Academy Award for Best Director for – The Departed: Good and Evil -, he also received 4 Golden Globes for Best Director for – Hugo Cabret, The Departed: Good and Evil, Gangs of New York -. In 1995 he was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival, while in 1990, in the same film festival, he won the Silver Lion for directing – Those good guys -.

In addition to the list of statuettes, there is 1 prize for best director for – Out of hours – awarded to him in 1986 at the Venice Film Festival and 2 Davide di Donatello; in 2001 David Speciale Award and in 1977 David Speciale Award for – Taxi driver -. It also won 2 BAFTAs in 1991 for Best Director and Best Non-Original Screenplay for Goodfellas. The main protagonist of – The aviator – is Leonardo Dicaprio that in 1997 with – Titanic – obtains the greatest success, even if the Oscar wins him in 2016 as best leading actor for – Revenant Redivivo -.

In The aviator It is 1927, Howard inherits a huge sum of money from his family, he decides to invest the money in an ambitious project that will allow him to combine his passion for aviation with that of the camera. The first film he directs is – The Angels of Hell – and he gets a great success, but his obsession leads him to continually correct the film. Thanks to the collaboration of his wife, Howard manages to control his convulsive manias and devote himself to aviation. He buys all the Transcontinental titles and in 1935 breaks the speed record driving an H-1 Racer. His numerous successes annoy his rival Juan Trippe who would like to take over Howard’s airline to have a monopoly on international air transport, to reach his goal he asks his friend senator for help. When Howard is left by his wife, his obsessive obsessions worsen and he pours his discomfort into aviation by testing an XF-11. The engine does not work as it should and the driver has an accident that forces him to rest for two months. During this period his clinical situation worsens, in the meantime he ends up under investigation and the FBI searches his apartment several times. The intrusion of strangers to rummage through his things, the phobia of taking germs make him fall into depression. Howard thinks that the only purpose of his life is to carry out the H-4 Hercules seaplane project, but also this time to put a spoke in the wheel is Trippe.

