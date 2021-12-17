The Aviator: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled The Aviator and is a biopic, released in cinemas starting January 28, 2005, directed by Martin Scorsese and that will be broadcast Wednesday 15 December 2021 in prime time at 9.30 pm on LA7D. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

The Aviator: the cast

In cast of the film The Aviator, we find the presence of the following actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, Gwen Stefani, Adam Scott, Kelly Garner, Ian Holm, Alan Alda, Alec Baldwin, Emma Campbell, Frances Conroy, Willem Dafoe, Jude Law, John C. Reilly, Amy Sloan, Joe Cobden, Stéphane Demers, Stanley Desantis, Al Dubois, Meghan Elizabeth, Harrison M. Held, Sam Hennings, Edward Herrmann, Danny Huston, Ronnie Kerr, Vincent Laresca, Josie Maran, James Rae, Matthew Reidy, Richard Rossi, Matt Ross, Scott Sahadi, Nellie Sciutto, Brent Spiner, Dennis St John, John H. Tobin, Harry Standjofski, Rufus Wainwright, Benjamin Centoducati, Yves Jacques, Chris Ufland, Martha Wainwright, Justin Shilton.





The Aviator: the plot

The heir to the Texas oil fortune, Howard Hughes, refuses to invest wisely and enjoy his millions, preferring to spend risky on his passions: airplanes and Hollywood. Thus – in the 1930s – he produced an unprecedented aerial combat blockbuster Hell Angels which continues to improve until the despair of the staff, with Katherine Hepburn as a lover.

Move on to improving airplane design and managing TWA airline, the only American challenger overseas for PanAm. His germophobia it gets completely out of hand and the piloting test breaks almost every bone in his body, but the worst challenge comes from the senator Ralph Owen Brewster, who uses the FBI to threaten Hughes to ruin him and publicly expose him as “war profiteer“unless you accept that your friend Juan Trippe’s PanAm company will be assigned a virtual monopoly on international flights.

The Aviator: some curiosities about the film

Cate Blanchett won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2005 Oscars. To play Katharine Hepburn, the actress viewed fifteen films of the Hollywood star, as the director asked him to do. In the same edition, the film collected further awards: best scenography, best photography, best costumes and best editing. Leonardo DiCaprio was awarded a Golden Globe for his performance as Best Actor in a Drama. DiCaprio was also nominated for an Oscar, but the statuette was given to Jamie Foxx.

