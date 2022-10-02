The Avilés sports medicine unit leads a working group in Barcelona

ALJ AVILE. Monday, October 3, 2022, 00:29



Avilés can boast of having a multidisciplinary team of experts in sports medicine that is a reference at the national level and a clear example of the recognition it garners in other autonomous communities are the professional conferences organized today and tomorrow by the ‘Avilés Work Group’ of Sports Medicine in Barcelona, ​​an event that reaches its eleventh edition and which brings together medical representatives from public centers and the most prestigious high-performance and technical sports centers in Barcelona.

The Avilesian representation will be exercised by Dr. Nicolás Terrados, director of the Regional Unit of Sports Medicine of the Principality of Asturias and of the Municipal Sports Foundation of Avilés. Terrados will coordinate professional conferences in which current issues will be addressed, including sudden death in sport, the binomial formed by sport and public health, the importance of physical exercise in mental health, sexual diversity and of gender and its impact on sport, and in general the current state of the specialty of sports medicine.

It should be remembered that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) set up this Sports Medicine ‘Aviles Work Group’ in 2009 in recognition of the important work in this area of ​​the Sports Medicine Service of the Avilés City Council, with Dr. Nicolás Terrados at the helm , which before this date had already been a pioneer in organizing similar meetings and conferences.

This year’s meeting will open today, Monday, at nine in the morning, in the Olympic Hall of the High Performance Center (CAR) in the town of Sant Cugat, with the opening of the Conference by José Luis Terreros Blanco, director of the Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sport (CELAD), and Ramón Terrassa, director of the Sant Cugat CAR.

Throughout the day today and also tomorrow, several round tables, meetings and work meetings will be held in which various topics related to sports medicine will be developed. The closing speech, which will take place tomorrow at noon, stands out, and will address how the medical organization was managed in the Olympic Games that were held in Barcelona in 1992, with the intervention of Josep Farres, deputy director of Health Assistance of those Olympics.