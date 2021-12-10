The Awakening available for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, in Unreal Engine 5 – Nerd4.life

Matrix: The Awakening o The Matrix Awakens, the new interactive experience based on the hit series of which the fourth film is coming with The Matrix Awakens, is available now for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, built on Unreal Engine 5.

The title in question is a sort of app focused on some historical situations and scenes of The Matrix series, which allows you to experience firsthand, or at least very closely, some topical moments of the original and new films, enhanced by next gen graphics. offered by Unreal Engine 5.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in person, or Neo and Trinity, presented the launch of this particular initiative in connection with the Game Awards 2021, and just at the same time as the event in question the app becomes available to everyone for free, after being announced in recent days .

Already last Monday we saw that the preload was available on PS5 and Xbox Series X for this particular experience in Unreal Engine 5 and now the app can be launched, to find out precisely what it is, as presented by a particularly enthusiastic Keanu Reeves in this occasion. From the presentation of this, however, the doubt that the protagonist was real or remade in computer graphics had also emerged, given the advanced technology used by Unreal Engine 5 to build the faces of human characters.