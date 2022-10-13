The awakening of the beasts signs two new stars

MADRID, Oct. 13 (CultureLeisure) –

The June 9, 2023 is planning your theatrical release Transformers: Beasts Awakening, seventh installment of the saga that began in 2007. Steven Caple Jr. directs the film that has incorporated two new stars since It will feature Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh in its voice cast.

It was Steven Caple Jr. himself who announced their additions through Instagram, where he shared two short videos. “The Cast of Transformers: Beasts Awaken is incredible. A glimpse of Pete voicing Mirage and Michelle Yeoh blessing us as the voice of Airazor“, revealed.

Pete Davidson will be the second actor to voice Mirage on the transformers seriesas the late Francesco Quinn voiced the character in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. In addition to Davidson and Yeoh, the cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Domenic Di Rosa, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Luna Lauren Velez, Frank Marrs, and Tobe Nwigwe, among others. For their part, Joby Harold, Matt Holloway, Art Marcum, Darnell Metayer, Ken Nolan and Josh Peters will be in charge of the script.

It will not be the first time that Davidson and Yeoh have worked as voice actors. The comedian has previously participated in Angry Birds 2: The Movie and Marmaduke, while the actress has done the same in Minions: The rise of Gru and Kung Fu Panda 2.

The official synopsis for Transformers: Beasts Awakens is as follows: “Recapturing the action and spectacle that first gripped audiences around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure back in the 90’s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. in the battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons“.

The saga inspired by Hasbro toys started in 2007 with Transformers, film directed by Michael Bay. Later Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and Bumblebee (2018), a spin-off/prequel that starred Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.