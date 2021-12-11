The Awakening, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S compared in the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Matrix: The Awakening is the most interesting news to emerge from The Game Awards 2021 according to Digital Foundry, on the purely technical front that specifically concerns the magazine in question, as reported in the recent one analyses which also puts a comparing PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions.

In general, the technical demo is quite impressive the long video of Digital Foundry, which goes on to discuss for almost an hour about the software in question, demonstrates how this test bench of Unreal Engine 5 is important to evaluate the performance of next gen consoles and what the future may hold. However, in general the performances are not incredible in terms of the frame-rate, while the glance and the polygonal complexity that Matrix: The Awakening manages to achieve is really impressive.

The same thing was found in the first video comparison published by ElAnalistaDeBits, but in this case the analysis goes much deeper to examine different aspects of the demo and above all the application of the various technologies introduced by Unreal Engine 5, so the vision is really very interesting.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X adopt one variable resolution which travels between about 1440 and 1620p with temporal upsampling to 4K, but in the most agitated scenes it can go even lower, up to 1080p, while Xbox Series S drops down to 720p in some situations.

For what concern frame-rate, however, the results are not particularly positive, given the amount of elements on the screen: the cutscenes are displayed at 24 frames per second, probably to maintain a cinematic style, while the action should go to 30 fps but drops in continuation, especially in the driving phases.

The behavior on PS5 and Xbox Series X is practically identical, so much so that the members of Digital Foundry joke about the desire to make a direct comparison by highlighting a frame in which PS5 is going to 1 single fps more to say that it is difficult to notice a any difference, considering that on both platforms Matrix: The Awakening has unstable performance as soon as the shot begins to move with a little more speed and perhaps collisions between cars occur, situations in which it is possible to go down to around 20 fps.

In any case, the demo remains something remarkable and able to demonstrate what the next gen platforms are in case of doing, although it also demonstrates the need for extensive optimization to achieve good performance. In the meantime, you can find out more in our tried-and-true Matrix: Awakening.