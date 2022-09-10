“The Award for the most ridiculous tribute”: the shameful photo of Sarah Fraisou after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, tributes are now raining down on social networks. Enough to show how much the monarch was able to make an impression during her 70-year reign, despite her few gray areas (management of the Northern Irish conflict, her relations with Princess Diana or actress Meghan Markle), but also offer us memorable fails.

Sarah Fraisou misses her tribute to the queen

Yes, where Océane El Himer – reality TV candidate currently in the cast of the show The Fifty (W9), got the wrong person and therefore celebrated Brigitte Macron and not the queen, Sarah Fraisou for her part found herself at the center of mockery for her choice of illustration during her tribute.

As you can find out below, in order to follow the movement and react to the disappearance of the mother of the new King Charles III, this other reality TV star found nothing better to do than post a photo. of her near… the wax statue of the queen installed in the museum Madame Tussauds from Dubai.

Internet users in PLS in front of this fail

A memorable WTF failure which, inevitably, quickly made Internet users laugh. “She abuse, it’s like me I sit next to Kobe Bryant’s doll, I hold RIP like it’s real” can we read in particular on Twitter, just like, “I’m in tears” or, “And the award for the most ridiculous tribute goes to Sarah Fraisou“.