the award given after the choreography of the derby

At about 20.35 last Sunday, while Milan and Inter were preparing to make their entry into the field, the whole of Italy and beyond, remained glued with eyes and heart to the right of the television screen. The Curva Sud was giving a unique spectacle. A choreography that, in addition to being an exciting leap into the past, was a great gesture of gratitude in the world of vision. All in red and black colors. “Milan does not forget” it was the sign that dominated the San Siro from the third ring. And then a “Thanks” to all health workers for the loving and tiring commitment they made during the hot moment of the pandemic, with an Italian flag in mourning.

Today the right gratitude has arrived to the boys of the South FIALS of the metropolitan area of ​​Milan (Italian Federation of Autonomous Health Workers) has appointed Curva Sud Milan, honorary member. Here is the press release: “The FIALS of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Milan keeps its commitments: when we saw the tribute choreography dedicated to the health personnel who faced Covid, we said we wanted them to be honorary members. And here it is: the Curva Sud Milano is now!“.

Attending the event Giancarlo Capelli, historical representative of the Milanese curve and Marco “Pacio” Pacini, creator of the choreography of the derby.