the award goes to another Swede

In Sweden, no Golden Ball for Ibrahimovic: another winner of the award.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always said that winning or not winning the Ballon d’Or changed nothing. And the fact that he did not win the 2021 will hardly move him Guldbollen, the Swedish Golden Ball.

The Milan center forward has already won for twelve times the award, ten in a row between 2007 and 2016. The first dates back to 2005, while the last in 2020 after returning to the Rossoneri shirt. The last edition saw triumph Emil Forsberg, Leipzig’s offensive winger.

Although Ibrahimovic’s 2021 was positive, with goals scored and AC Milan’s return to the Champions League, in Sweden the press preferred to reward Forsberg. This is not something scandalous, given that the 30-year-old from Sudsvall had a great year. Last season 9 goals and 6 assists in 41 appearances, this season he has 6 goals and 2 assists in 25 games. In Leipzig he wears the number 10 shirt and is a point of reference.

Ibra will not despair for not having won the Swedish Ballon d’Or again, his goal now is to be physically at his best when Serie A resumes. His future will also be decided in the coming months. His contract with the Milan expires in June 2022 and will turn 41 in October. There will be many reflections to be made. Zlatan still says he is eager to play and do it for the Rossoneri, but anything can happen. All that remains is to wait to understand what will happen.