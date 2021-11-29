the awards ceremony live – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

In Paris, the prize is awarded to the best footballer of the year

This evening France Football assigns the Ballon d’Or 2021 (HERE where to see it): they seem to challenge each other as usual Leo Messi, who has already won six and who won the Copa America with Argentina, and the Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski who in 2020 (when the Ballon d’Or was not awarded due to a pandemic) had won all six trophies available for a club, including the Champions League. Five Italians on the list: Donnarumma, Jorginho, Bonucci, Chiellini and Barella.

Shortly after 20.30, the Ballon d’Ors – for men and women – arrived on the red carpet and entered the award room at the Thtre du Chtelet in Paris.

5th to 10th place: Donnarumma behind Mbapp At 21.05 the countdown arrives: tenth Gigio Donnarumma, goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and champion of Europe, just behind Kylian Mbapp, his clubmate and winner of the last Nations League with France.

To Lewandowski the bomber award Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, of course, is the most prolific striker of the year. The 33-year-old Pole left a dedication to his legend Gerd Muller, who in 1971-72 had stopped 40 goals in the German league, being overtaken by Lewandowski.

Kopa Award to Pedri The Kopa award, destined for the best young player of the year, goes to the Portuguese talent Pedri, 24 in the ranking of the big names. The Spaniard succeeds the Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt (2019) in the palmars to the French Kylian Mbapp, winner in 2018. Last year the trophy was not awarded due to the pandemic. Behind him the 18-year-old from Borussia Dortmund and the English national team Jude Bellingham.

From 11 to 14 place: Haaland and Lukaku in front of the Azzurri Chiellini and Bonucci George Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, defenders of Juventus and the Italian European champion national team, classified respectively in 13 and 14 place, just behind the Norwegian star of Borussia Dortmund Herling Haaland (21 years old, he will have won only one German Cup, but in the calendar year he scored 44 goals and Romelu Lukeku, twelfth, today at Chelsea but a great protagonist in the victory of the Inter Scudetto.

The angry ones: CR7 and Benzema. The former Juve: Only lies about me Some Spanish media report that Karim Benzema, angry at not having won the award (according to the same sources, he would have finished in third place) decided not to go to Paris and would therefore have remained in Madrid, as did Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not leave. from Manchester and vented on social media: Today’s result is explained by the statements of Pascal Ferr (editor-in-chief of FF, ed) in the last week, when he said that I would have confided to him that I had the only ambition to end his career with more Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Ors. He lied, he used my name to promote himself and the magazine he works for.

15th to 19th place: Disappointed Neymar, 18th Kjaer The 15th place goes to Raheem Sterling, who fell twice in the Champions League and European finals. then Neymar one of the big disappointed in the standings: the Brazilian from PSG only placed 16, ahead of his former partner in the Bara Luis Suarez who, despite having dragged Atletico Madrid to the title of La Liga only 17. One position further behind the captain of Denmark, and central defensive of Milan, Simon Kjaer, in front of Chelsea’s Mason Mount, 19 / o.

From 20th to 25th place: Lautaro in front of Foden In 20 position we find the Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City). The striker of Inter and Argentina Lautaro Martinez 21 on par with Portuguese B.runo Fernandes of Manchester United. Only 23 are the England and Tottenham strikers Harry Kane, who arrived in front of the 2 golden boy (born in 2002) of Barcelona Pedri and teammate Phil Foden of Manchester City.

From 26th to 30th place: Barella and Moreno in front of Modric Last in 29 place, tied, are the Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Spaniard who won the Champions League with the Blues, and the winner of the trophy in 2018, the Croatian of Real Madrid Luka Modric. Nicol Barella instead 26, on par with Gerard Moreno of Villarreal, winner of the Europa League and with Ruben Dias, Portuguese defender of Manchester City proclaimed best player of the last Premier League.