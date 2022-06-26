The awkward attitude of Prince William when Kate Middleton made a baby upa at an event

Prince William and Kate Middleton participated in a massive event – Credits: @Video Capture

This Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended an event in Cambridge, where they interacted with its inhabitants during much of the journey they made. In the middle of the crowd they found a mother and her baby who stole the attention of the duchess, who in a moment of joy he expressed a wish that bothered the eldest son of Lady Di. The gesture was recorded in a video that went viral on social networks and media in England.

As the Duke and Duchess toured Newmarket Racecourse on County Day, Kate found a woman in the audience holding a few-month-old baby in her arms. came over to greet her and carry upa the little girl. In the middle of the pleasant conversation that she tried to establish with both of them, where there were plenty of laughs and gestures of sympathy, the baby began to trust the duchess. Something that, obviously, made her awaken her maternal instinct.

According to the Daily Mirror, Kate would have conveyed to the woman a personal wish that did not sit well with the prince and immediately showed a hint of nervousness. “I love babies”, indicate that it would have been the phrase that Kate launched and that dislocated the heir to the British crown in a matter of seconds. After listening to it, as can be seen in the video replicated by various media outlets in that country, the prince immediately changes his countenance, touches his back and says a few words to him that cut with the “tender” moment of the afternoon. At the request of her husband, Kate had no choice but to hand over the baby to the woman and continue with the tour.

The prince’s gesture was immediately linked to a statement he made two years ago, when he explained why they had no more children. “I think Guillermo doesn’t want more”, she asserted, implying that while she would like to expand the family, her husband would not. The royal couple have three children: George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

In February 2019, Kate also met a 5-month-old baby on a trip to Northern Ireland. At that time, the duchess expressed her desire to give the little ones a fourth brother. “How cute, it awakens my maternal instinct!”, he blurted out upon meeting the newborn. At that time, these words generated great expectation among the couple’s supporters in the United Kingdom, before the possible arrival of a fourth child, but over time they dissipated.

You have to remember that the duchess had several health problems during her three pregnancies. According to reports at the time, during the gestation period suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum a pathology that is related to hormonal changes and produces vomiting and dizziness, so it would be believed that this is the reason why the prince is reluctant to make the decision.

The couple attended the event marking the first Cambridgeshire County Day. The festival is organized by the lord and lieutenant of the county, Julie Spence, and was founded to “show the best” of the county, with the idea of ​​raising funds for charities that take place in that place.

“10 years after our first visit here, Jimmy’s Cambridge keep up your amazing work, supporting the homeless with mental health help, life skills workshops and much more, including these amazing homes.”

