The awkward interview that left Jennifer Lawrence in trouble

ads

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lawrence’s backlash wasn’t limited to Twitter. There were multiple articles about the awkward incident in various media outlets including Refinery 29, Mic and Buzzfeed criticizing the actor’s actions. Despite the backlash, though, not everyone felt the need to pile on Lawrence. Anne Hathaway, who has endured her fair share of criticism online, took to Facebook to show her support for her acting partner.

According to People, the “Princess Diaries” actor felt that Lawrence’s scolding was not what it seemed to be. “Dear Internet, It has become quite clear that Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘scolding’ was taken out of context and that she was dryly joking with a journalist who was in fact using her phone to take pictures of her,” Hathaway wrote on Facebook. The Academy Award-winning actor went on to state that Lawrence is a “beautiful, talented, wildly successful, popular, FOUR-TIME OSCAR-NOMINATED young woman.” Hathaway ended her statement with a plea not to “bring her down for these things.”

Hathaway’s heartfelt plea received mixed reviews, as some users felt Lawrence’s actions were inexcusable. That said, Hathaway is all too familiar with being on the bad side of the Internet. After winning an Oscar in 2013 for her role in “Les Miserables,” the internet widely criticized the then-30-year-old for what they felt was an embarrassing and self-indulgent acceptance speech (via Koi Moi). So it’s no surprise that she felt the need to show Lawrence a little grace.