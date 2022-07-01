The awkward moment when a journalist was prevented from asking an actor from the Harry Potter saga about JK Rowling

Tom Felton’s press team interrupted an interview so the actor wouldn’t answer a question about JK Rowling

The actor Tom Feltonknown as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, experienced an awkward moment when in the middle of a recorded interview his press team did not let him answer a question about the British author JK Rowling.

Rowling, the famous writer of the Harry Potter series of books, has been the target of criticism in recent years for his controversial views on trans people.

Felton was being interviewed to promote a new attraction on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour when the journalist from SkyNewsClaire Gregory, asked about the writer’s absence in these types of events with the press.

The chain shared the moment when its journalist is censored by one of the publicists.

claire gregory from Sky I ask: “You and the other stars of the film are still the face of the franchise. We talk about you. JK obviously has more of a supporting role now. Is it strange that he is not present at events like this?

At that moment, an off-camera voice is heard saying, “next question please”. Felton’s face of discomfort was evident.

The publicist involved was not from Felton’s team, his representatives said.

According to The Telegraph, Sky received the following response when he asked why they prevented them from answering his question: “JK Rowling is not related to Warner or Tom Felton. The team considered that it was not relevant.”

In a later story, SkyNews held: “Public relations should not and should not, for all kinds of reasons, including freedom of the press, dictate the editorial direction of SkyNews”.

On the other hand, in a tweet in the middle with the video of the moment, SkyNews he claimed: “Claire Gregory from Sky was prevented from asking actor Tom Felton a question about JK Rowling.”

Writer JK Rowling was criticized for transphobic comments (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The writer was also not in the special that HBO Max premiered at the beginning of the year for the anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the saga.

Rowling was the great absent from “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”a program that brought together, many years later, most of the members of the main cast of the franchise.

Apparently, the tension between her and several of the actors was the reason. The reason? The author had transphobic comments that upset the cast.

The author, in 2019, had been trending to share a link to an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people.”

Along with the link, the British made her own comment and ironized at the absence of the word “women”: “’Menstruating people.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. ‘Wumben’? ‘Wimpund’? ‘Woomud’?” she wrote, referring to “women”, an English word that means “women”..

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (Reuters)

the very Daniel Radcliffe was one of the actors who repudiated the writer’s comments: “Transgender women are women.” wrote the actor in a text published on the site of the Trevor Projecta non-profit organization dedicated to preventing crisis situations and suicides of members of the LGBTQ community.

Radcliffe, who has played the young wizard Potter in eight films, said he regretted that for some fans of the saga “the experience of the books [de Harry Potter] has been tarnished.” ”If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe (…) that dogmatic ideas of purity lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found something in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any point in your life, then that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred,” she noted.

Then it was the turn of Emma Watsonwho in the movies played Hermione Granger. “Transgender people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are.r”, he wrote on the networks.

“I want my transgender supporters to know that I and many other people around the world we see, respect and love them for who they are”, he remarked.

