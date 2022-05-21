Entertainment

The awkward moment when Jada Pinkett competed with Salma Hayek

The actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the great Latin artists who currently triumphs in Hollywood, but to reach the podium of fame, the Mexican had to go through several tests and auditions throughout her career and did not always get everything she wanted .

Salma Hayek once competed for a role with her colleague Jada Pinkett who is currently the wife of actor Will Smith. She was the wife of François-Henri Pinault who recalled the situation in an interview for Red Table Talk where Jada was also present.

