The awkward moment when Jada Pinkett competed with Salma Hayek

The actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the great Latin artists who currently triumphs in Hollywood, but to reach the podium of fame, the Mexican had to go through several tests and auditions throughout her career and did not always get everything she wanted .

Salma Hayek once competed for a role with her colleague Jada Pinkett who is currently the wife of actor Will Smith. She was the wife of François-Henri Pinault who recalled the situation in an interview for Red Table Talk where Jada was also present.

So much Salma Hayek as Jada Pinkett they auditioned for the role of “Thinity” in the Matrix movie but despite the fact that neither of them was selected because they did not find the profile that the production needed, the Mexican lived an uncomfortable moment against her competition.

“She was so good it’s embarrassing… She was so fit. She was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable, so kind. And I just looked at this woman and thought, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up. It was really impressive,” he recalled. Salma Hayek At the same time, he stressed that he felt ashamed for not being up to the task.

Salma Hayek. Source: Terra archive

In any case, that occasion was in the past and both Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett They have more than 20 years of friendship. On more than one occasion they have greeted each other kindly and posed together on the red carpet of awards shows and events related to the industry.