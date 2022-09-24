The awkward presentation of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum after a fight between their daughters

Celebrities often meet while casting, red carpets or events of Hollywood, but for SAndra Bullock and Channing Tatum it was just the opposite.

As they prepare for the premiere of ‘The Lost City’ (‘The lost city’, in Spanish) the actors have recounted some professional and personal anecdotes that they have passed through.

In the film we will see Bullock and Tatum turned into a novelist and a model who rescues her from a kidnapping organized by a millionaire in a exotic jungle.

The fight between the daughters of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

Although in the headband you can see a good connection between them, the truth is that their presentation was not pleasant at all, because they met in the middle of an altercation carried out by their daughters.

They both had to attend preschool address, where their daughters studied, after the little ones Everly and Laila they will start a fight.

“We met through drama: in the preschool principal’s office. They called us together because Everly [hija de Tatum] and Laila were trying to eliminate each other; and we prayed that it was the other’s daughter who caused the damage, ”she told The New York Times. — Sandra Bullock

Despite the bad timing, they got over the incident though sandra noted that he still has some “Post traumatic stress”, very different from the actor who said he had blocked the whole situation from his mind.

However, this was not the first time they had run into each other because on one occasion they had seen each other in his Birthday Party, but I didn’t know him.

“You were a plus-one (…). All the Huvanes took charge of my party, I had nothing to say on my own birthday. I just said, ‘I have three friends here. I don’t know who anyone else is’ (…) I was like, ‘Is there someone here for me?’” he recounted. — Sandra Bullock

Tatum He said that at that time it was his first week in Hollywood.

“You were the first celebrity I met. God bless his soul, Chris Huvane [el difunto gerente de talentos] actually brought me there. I think she was DJing at the time, she wasn’t directing (…). I had a great time, personally. I was a kid from Florida, basically not even an actor at the time. I was still just a model, and I made it to his party!” she expressed. — channing tatum

This is currently the relationship of his daughters

after the fight Laila, 10, and Everly, 8, were able to strengthen a beautiful friendship thanks to the filming of ‘The Lost City’, because they were able to live together in the Dominican Republic.