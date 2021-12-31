The axis of Hope with France and Spain for the vaccination obligation

Let us go towardsvaccination obligation it is now discounted and quoted at 1.10 for those who know bets. There will be only one crossroads: obligation for everyone (almost 60 million Italians) or only for workers (23 million)? These are the thoughts of Draghi and his executive who in a few days will have to express themselves (definitively) on the issue.

Favorable and doubtful

Among the parties, the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement are in favor of the solution that would drive the no vaxes crazy, a vaccination requirement for everyone. Since yesterday also Forza Italia. “ We are for both solutions “, affirms the minister of the Regions Maria Stella Gelmini. The only doubts are the League, where an extremist wing of no vax is resisting. Nothing leaks from Salvini, maximum silence, but what happened a couple of days ago Matteo Salvini in these hours is silent, but the reasoning made two days ago by the deputy secretary of the League, Giancarlo Giorgietti, makes it clear that there is turmoil within the party. “ If you wanted to extend the obligation of the green pass also in the workplace, then the state should take responsibility for any vaccine consequences and list the categories of exempt “, he writes The print.

What is the Italian strategy

Sources inside Palazzo Chigi affirm that “ the problem of compulsory vaccination is not the if, but the when “. As we have seen in Giornale.it, the cases increase dramatically every day: the latest bulletin reads 127 thousand cases, one Italian out of 76 is positive. The time of waiting, therefore, is over. By continuing in this way it will be much easier for the government to decide on the definitive measure concerning the obligation. But there is a consensus strategy, if we want: Speranza is discussing with the pro vax countries to adopt the measure almost simultaneously. Unity is strength, here because Italy is also confronting France, Spain, Portugal, Greece Dialogue with Great Britain, Germany and other Northern European countries is more complicated, where no vax fringes weigh on political choices.

Interviewed by Republic, the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta stated that “ the first country to introduce the obligation will have a domino effect on all the others “. As with the green pass, Draghi would like to lead the way and set an example on anti-Covid measures. Not only that, but the example of a military man (Figliuolo) as an extraordinary Commissioner for the emergency was subsequently” copied “by the Germans.

“Enough with half measures”

Most of the regional governors are also in favor of compulsory vaccination. Giovanni Toti, president of Liguria, stated that “ as far as I am concerned, they can also introduce it tomorrow morning, thus simplifying life and the rules for many people. So we get it over with, full stop. “ The governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, is fed up with the “ half measures ” Besides “ an indescribable, unmanageable and uncontrollable confusion “The numbers do not lie: the definitive blow to the no vax is given by the continuous and increasing hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, which far exceed those who are protected from infection.

The obstacles

If the no to obligation front prevails, there will still be the introduction of the super green pass in all workplaces. Minister Speranza is working on this solution even if among the many difficulties due to the type of work: how do you distinguish between employed and unemployed? And what are the differences between part-time jobs and others? And then, what measures should be taken for workers who do not accept compulsory vaccination? More than legitimate questions, important headaches for the new year.